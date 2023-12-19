Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

