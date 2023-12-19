Spence Asset Management Has $27.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spence Asset Management cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 8.4% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $424.50 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.18 and its 200 day moving average is $396.75. The firm has a market cap of $398.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

