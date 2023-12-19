Spence Asset Management Has $18.76 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spence Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,783 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 5.8% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

