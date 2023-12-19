Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 11,521 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

