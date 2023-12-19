Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $67.15 Million in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,282,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,147,000. Magnum Opus Acquisition makes up 6.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 54.18% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $106,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 61.8% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.79 during trading on Tuesday. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.