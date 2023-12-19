Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

VLO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.69. 962,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.46. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.