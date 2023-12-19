SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.33. SmartRent shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 163,358 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMRT

SmartRent Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,274.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $520,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SmartRent by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SmartRent by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.