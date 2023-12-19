SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.35. 1,129,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,393. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $346.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.84 and a 200-day moving average of $315.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

