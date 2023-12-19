SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,212. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

