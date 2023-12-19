SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

Adobe stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $601.09. The stock had a trading volume of 635,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

