SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,907.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,409,554.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,103. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 18.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.