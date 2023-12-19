SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 61.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.80. The stock had a trading volume of 695,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,490. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

