SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,373,000 after acquiring an additional 148,627 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 437,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

