SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,094. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.