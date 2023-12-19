SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,812,701. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

