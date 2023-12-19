Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,955 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

