Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 7,711 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

