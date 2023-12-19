ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,215.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ScanSource by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

