SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $285.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.65.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $246.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

