Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $198,724,310. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.48. 1,274,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average is $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $256.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $266.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

