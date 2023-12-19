Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $265.59. The stock has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $198,724,310. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.