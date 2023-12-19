Sageworth Trust Co Sells 420,185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

