Sageworth Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,198 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 44,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.