Sageworth Trust Co Has $81.04 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $436.40. The company has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

