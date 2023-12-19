Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $30,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

