Roy Sebag Acquires 5,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag acquired 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,880.00.

Shares of XAU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615. The firm has a market cap of C$105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. Goldmoney Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of C$11.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

