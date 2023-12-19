Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 90,682 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,682 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $45,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

