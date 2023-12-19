Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,179 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KO opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

