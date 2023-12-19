Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MBS ETF worth $135,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

