Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $67.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $67,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

