Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.