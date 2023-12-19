Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 938 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 197,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,251 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.