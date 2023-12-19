Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYCEY. Barclays raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYCEY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.92.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.