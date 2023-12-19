Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYCEY. Barclays raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.92.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

