Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $8.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.