Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $846.12. 129,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,637. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $887.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $817.53 and a 200-day moving average of $793.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

