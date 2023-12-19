QUASA Trading Up 19.1% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $141,249.18 and approximately $4,137.65 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,613.68 or 0.99946654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010679 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003731 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129954 USD and is up 14.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,650.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.