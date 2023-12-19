Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,493. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

