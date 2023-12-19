Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Reduced by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,907,000 after buying an additional 433,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

