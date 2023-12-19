Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

PRLD stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,495,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 436,093 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 139,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.