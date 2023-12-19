Polianta Ltd Acquires New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. 114,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

