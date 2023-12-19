Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

