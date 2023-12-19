Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,377 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

