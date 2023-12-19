Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 552 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $743.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.94 and a 200-day moving average of $666.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

