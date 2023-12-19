Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

