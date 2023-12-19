Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.