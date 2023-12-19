Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,380 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,373,691.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 881,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,429,650.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,480 shares in the company, valued at $35,797,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,373,691.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 881,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,429,650.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,551,916. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

