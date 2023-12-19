Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

PXD stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

