Pi Financial Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$75.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$73.30.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$59.47 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$71.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. The company has a market cap of C$9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

