Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 3,459 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 228.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

