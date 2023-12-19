Perkins Coie Trust Co Makes New $146,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

